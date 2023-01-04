Cristiano Ronaldo Thinks He’s Playing In South Africa After Signing $200 Million Contract With Saudi Arabian Al Nassr

Wow, what the hell was this?

Soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo made a massive mistake Jan. 3 at his official signing with Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr, labeling his new team’s nation as “South Africa” during the event’s press conference — his first with the squad.

After his exit from Manchester United, the 37-year-old captain joined Al Nassr on a free transfer.

Ronaldo seems to think he’s playing in “South Africa” pic.twitter.com/xLYZsHxDMO — indykaila News (@indykaila) January 3, 2023

With Al Nassr, he agreed on a contract worth $75 million-per-season for his on-pitch duties, while he has the ability to make around $200 million annually through the club’s commercial agreements. The deal also features the possibility of Ronaldo being put on loan to Newcastle United if they qualify for the UEFA Champions League, according to a report from NBC Sports.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s reported contract at Al-Nassr will see him earn $548k a day 😳💰 pic.twitter.com/AFBVFP7Uel — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 31, 2022

What an absolutely glorious contract for Cristiano Ronaldo, nobody can take that away from him. But when you put the money aside for a second, what the hell is going on with this guy?

Everything was good up until the Manchester United exit. He was set not even that long ago when he joined up with the Red Devils, had himself back in the English Premier League and Champions League contention — Ronaldo was straight to ride out his career in glory. And then came the Piers Morgan interview in November 2022, and he’s been falling apart ever since. (RELATED: Portugal Fires Manager Fernando Santos After World Cup Drama With Cristiano Ronaldo)

He’s gotten dropped by Manchester United, benched by Portugal’s national team, he and his whole family ganged up on the Portuguese manager and ended up getting him fired, and now here he is getting off to a great start with his new club by calling Saudi Arabia “South Africa.”

And you also have this gem:

EXCLUSIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo is BANNED from making his debut for Saudi side Al-Nassr tomorrow https://t.co/VbR8LeW1bc — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) January 4, 2023

I guess a smooth $200 million can cover up all of that embarrassment, but still, wow.