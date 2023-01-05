Pennsylvania Man Charged With Locking Pizza Delivery Driver In His Apartment Over Missing Soda

Police arrested a man from the Johnstown, Pennsylvania, area following a Dec. 15 incident in which he allegedly held a pizza deliveryman hostage in his apartment over a drink dispute.

Johnstown police arrested suspect Leo Toney, 42, following allegations of a robbery from a Primo’s Pizza worker, who accused Toney of locking him in his apartment. Police charged Toney with false imprisonment, according to an affidavit obtained by WJACTV.

The victim was reportedly leaving Toney’s residence on Maple Ave. after delivering his order to the resident’s apparent dissatisfaction. Toney allegedly followed the Primo’s worker outside and asked “where his drink was” before dragging him into the apartment and locking the door, according to his outlet. The delivery driver forced Toney away and escaped the residence, he told law enforcement, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Teen Allegedly Shoots Girl In The Head After She Refused To Pick Weed Off Floor: Police)

The delivery driver said he was leaving a residence when the suspect identified as Leo Toney, 42, came out of his apartment and asked “Where his soda was?” https://t.co/7tOSYDoP29 — The Patriot-News (@PatriotNews) January 4, 2023

Police later interviewed Toney, who ostensibly “smelled of alcohol” and slurred his speech, Pennlive reported. Toney, also called “Pooker,” was brought to the Public Safety Building on Washington Street, according to the affidavit, the Tribune-Democrat noted.

Toney had yet to be prosecuted as of Dec. 29 and will answer the charge before Senior District Judge Michael Musulin on a later date, Tribune-Democrat reported.

Johnstown Police confirmed to the Daily Caller that Toney was arrested for holding the delivery worker hostage.