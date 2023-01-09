‘How To Dismember A Body’: Husband Of Missing Mom Allegedly Made Eerie Search

The husband of a missing Massachusetts mom allegedly made a gruesome web search on “how to dismember a body,” according to CNN.

Brian Walshe, 46, was arrested Sunday for allegedly misleading police in their investigation into the disappearance of his wife, Ana Walshe, CNN reported. Walshe was reported missing Wednesday after having not been seen or heard from since she missed her flight to Washington, D.C., on New Years Day.

Walshe’s arrest came less than 16 hours after police announced they would not continue ground searches around the home without new information. Following Walshe’s arrest, new information showed he allegedly spent $450 on cleaning supplies on Jan. 2, according to the New York Post. A search of Walshe’s internet records showed he allegedly searched, “how to dispose of a 115-pound woman’s body” as well as “how to dismember a body,” two law enforcement agents told CNN. It is unclear when the searches were made.

BREAKING: 5Investigates has learned investigators are searching a Peabody trash station in connection to the search for #AnaWalshe. SkyFive overhead: you can see a K9 and officers in hazmat suits combing thru trash. #wcvb pic.twitter.com/vLAlCIOwHb — Emily Maher (@EmilyMaherTV) January 9, 2023

Retired NYPD Sgt. Joseph Giacalone told Fox News Digital that Walshe’s defense team would have a hard time explaining the alleged search.

“His defense team is going to have a difficult time trying to overcome this. It isn’t typical for someone to conduct these kinds of searches specifically when your wife is missing,” Giacalone told the outlet.