Department Fires Five Police Officers After Mayor Reports Rumors Of Sexual Acts, Including ‘Girls Gone Wild’-Type Party

A Tennessee police department fired five police officers and suspended at least three others for allegedly engaging in sexual activity during the department’s night shift, according to multiple reports.

The LaVergne Police Department (LPD) fired officers Maegan Hall, Juan Lugo-Perez, Detective Seneca Shields, Sgt. Henry Ty McGowan and Sgt. Lewis Powell as part of an ongoing investigation into rumors of multiple department members engaging in sexual activity, according to an updated Saturday report from News Channel 5. The investigation also resulted in the suspension of LPD officers Larry Holladay, Patrick Magliocco and Gavin Schoeberl, WSMV4 reported Friday.

LaVergne Mayor Jason Cole reported to the city’s human resources department Dec. 12 that an unnamed source alleged Hall “was having intimate relationships with other members of the LaVergne Police Department,” according to the department’s investigation report filed Dec. 28. Hall’s alleged sexual activity specifically involved “Sergeant Lewis Powell, Officer Patrick Magliocco (including a 3-way with his wife), and Officer Larry Holladay,” the report continued.

Hall was accused of engaging in six counts of unreported sexual relationships in violation of the department’s employee handbook, according to the report. She was also investigated for two allegations of sexual activity on duty and inside city-owned property, as well as one allegation of sexual harassment for sending explicit photos to her coworkers, according to the report.

After several rounds of questioning, Powell admitted to investigator Andrew Patton, LaVergne’s director of human resources, that he engaged in sexual conduct with Hall while on duty inside the police substation, according to the report. The department initially placed Powell on administrative leave with pay before the mayor approved his termination Dec. 29, according to the report. (RELATED: Inspector Report Found Hundreds Of Chicago Teachers Allegedly Sexually Groomed, Raped Students)

Magliocco alleged during the investigation that Hall sent nude photographs of herself to him and other members of the LPD. He also said he attended a hot tub party on Sgt. Eric Staats’ houseboat that the mayor called a “girls gone wild” party and engaged in sexual acts involving Hall, according to the report.

“Magliocco shared new details including confirmation that Hall pulled him into the restroom where she asked him if he ‘wanted to fuck,'” the report continued. Hall allegedly engaged in an oral sex act with Magliocco that same evening.

Magliocco told Patton he was worried about Hall’s mental health after an incident wherein Hall allegedly “unloaded her weapon and dry fired the gun at her head ‘so she could hear what it sounded like,'” according to the report.

The LPD and Mayor Jason Cole did not respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment on the allegations at the time of publishing.