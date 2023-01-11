Ben Affleck Spotted Working At Dunkin’ Drive-Thru Like A True Salt-Of-The-Earth Bostonian

Famous actor Ben Affleck traded in his celebrity status for a chance to serve customers at a Dunkin’ drive-thru in Boston, Massachusetts, proving home is really where the heart is for this Cambridge native.

Affleck was spotted wearing a headset and taking orders at the drive-thru, according to photos and video footage circulating online. Customers who were lucky enough to be served by Affleck said the actor wouldn’t let them pay. He reportedly waived them off while informing all his customers they were getting freebies that day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Mackay ❤ (@lisamackay7)

One of Affleck’s customers, Lisa Mackay, took to social media to share her experience with friends and followers. She posted an image of Affleck dressed in uniform as he leaned out of the drive-thru window and greeted customers with their orders.

Mackay said she went through the drive-thru at roughly 10 a.m. and was greeted by a distinctly recognizable voice.

“You can’t take the Boston accent out of the boy,” she said, according to WCVB.

Mackay said she ordered a coffee and was met by Affleck when she pulled up to the window. She asked to take his photograph, and he obliged.

Mackay said Affleck was “just as funny, quick-witted and nice as you would imagine.” (RELATED: Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck’s Southern Wedding Was Jam-Packed With Special Touches)

Another customer also had great things to say about his experience meeting Affleck.

“Paid everything for me for free, awesome guy,” he said.

“He’s a Boston guy, he goes everywhere, that’s what we do,” the man continued, speaking about whether he ever expected to see Affleck serving coffee

Social media users also reported sightings of Affleck’s wife, Jennifer Lopez, according to WCVB.