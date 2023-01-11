‘Like Having A Car Idling There’: CNN Reporter Defends Potential Gas Stove Ban

CNN’s climate change correspondent defended potential bans on stoves and appliances using natural gas Wednesday, citing a study that claimed they increased asthma and climate change.

“The science is showing us that having a gas stove in a small apartment, especially with bad ventilation, it’s like having a car idling there,” Bill Weir told “CNN Newsroom” hosts Erica Hill and Jim Sciutto. (RELATED: Restaurant Owner Tells Tucker Carlson Dem-Backed Gas Stove Ban Would ‘Destroy’ His Industry)

The Consumer Product Safety Commission is considering a ban on gas stoves, with one commissioner arguing they are harmful to one’s health in an interview with Bloomberg. The discussion referenced a study that claimed natural gas stoves caused asthma.

Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul proposed a ban on new appliances using natural gas, primarily stoves, furnaces and water heaters that would take effect in 2030 to combat climate change during an address Tuesday, Bloomberg reported.

WATCH:

Weir also invoked climate change as a reason to eliminate the use of gas stoves.

“Methane is 80 times more powerful than CO2 when it comes to heating up the planet,” Weir said regarding the proposed ban, but noted that “personal health” as another reason for banning them.

Weir also took aim at companies that he said were using marketing to promote the use of the stoves, though he claimed electric stoves were a better option.

“This is 100 years of advertising. ‘You’re cooking with gas now’ was a deliberate campaign from American Gas Association when they’re up against wood and coal back in the ’30s,” Weir said. “Even today, a couple of years ago, it was found out that they’re sort of paying influencers to cook on their gas stoves, because electric, frankly, is so superior just in terms of it’s much more efficient, it’s safer, the new induction stoves are safer, and all of that.”

