‘Systematically Colluding’: Trump Calls For Investigation Into ‘Powerful Corporations,’ FBI

Former President Donald Trump called for an investigation into the FBI and “powerful corporations” for “systematically colluding” to advance a “censorship regime” in a video posted to Rumble Wednesday.

“The now-famous Twitter Files have proven beyond all doubt that the corrupt officials at the FBI have been coordinating a massive censorship, surveillance and propaganda campaign against the American people and, frankly, against me,” Trump said in the video posted on Rumble. “In the most recent and notorious example, the FBI worked to stop the truth from being told about the Biden family’s criminality.” (RELATED: ‘We Were Censored’ By White House For Pointing Out ‘Huge Problems’ With COVID Vaccines, Tucker Carlson Says)

Journalist Michael Shellenberger reported that the FBI contacted Twitter about potential leaks involving Hunter Biden prior to the New York Post reporting on the contents of a laptop Biden abandoned at a computer repair shop. The documents Shellenberger obtained revealed that the FBI paid Twitter almost $3.5 million to reimburse the company for time spent responding to requests from the agency.

The FBI also promised to be “the belly button” for requests from the intelligence community, journalist Matt Taibbi reported. The FBI made the promise after a Twitter executive raised concerns about the participation of the State Department’s Global Engagement Center due to its “political” nature, according to emails Taibbi published.

“As recent reporting shows, the FBI and other rogue agencies have been systematically colluding with former national security officials placed in high positions at Twitter, and very likely other companies, to advance their censorship regime, which is really, in this case, to steal an election,” Trump said. “This anti-American effort, and a very illegal effort at that, has been working to silence dissenting opinions on COVID and crucial issues on public health and on the election and elections in the future.”

Republican Attorney General Jeff Landry of Louisiana Friday released an April 14, 2021 email from White House Director of Digital Strategy Rob Flaherty to an unidentified Facebook employee asking why posts questioning vaccines made by Fox News host Tucker Carlson and commentator Tomi Lahren had not been subjected to “reduction.”

“They suppressed doctors and health experts who dared to question approved public health narratives,” Trump said. “They censored voices who criticized school closures, lockdowns and mandates, and they even banned people simply for stating proven scientific facts.”

“The new Congress should immediately hold hearings to investigate the role of the FBI and other federal agencies in censoring lawful speech,” Trump added. “Congressional leaders should promptly issue subpoenas in furtherance of this goal.”

The House of Representatives voted Tuesday to establish a Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government in a party-line vote.

“This was about government working with powerful corporations to seize power over you, the American people, and we can’t let that continue,” Trump said.

