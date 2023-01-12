TRT could be the best ally for men who want to age gracefully

Ageing is a natural and inevitable biological process that all living beings go through. No one can stop the passage of time or the changes brought by it. While it’s normal for people to want to look and feel younger for longer, it’s rather futile to make an obsession out of it, which is exactly what’s happening around us at the moment. It seems that modern society is waging a war against ageing that has to do more with appearance than health. People nowadays are pressured to hide their real age and look as youthful as possible in order to adhere to certain societal standards.

And although it is often said that women are the ones who feel this pressure the most, men are not immune to it either. If you are a man, you’re expected to age like fine wine; otherwise, it means there’s something wrong with you. These unrealistic expectations can lead men on a downward spiral of bad choices that can affect their mental and physical well-being and decrease their quality of life. So, instead of fighting the realities of ageing and refusing to accept them, a much healthier approach would be to strive for ageing gracefully.

But what does it mean to age gracefully? It’s all about adapting to these changes to the best of one’s abilities in a way that supports a healthy lifestyle and allows for personal growth. It means dealing with the unpleasant consequences of ageing that men have to face without taking drastic measures, and it appears that testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) can be of great help in this respect.

Ageing and low testosterone in men

As men and women age, they experience changes in hormone production. In women, the decline in estrogen and progesterone levels leads to the onset of menopause. For men, hormonal changes usually translate into a drop in testosterone.

Testosterone is a hormone that’s responsible for maintaining healthy bones and muscles, and regulating the production of red blood cells, sperm and sex drive. It is estimated that testosterone levels drop by 1% per year after the age of 30, so it’s common for men to deal with low-T as they age.

However, drops in testosterone are not always linked to the ageing process. Other factors such as excessive weight, lack of physical activity, poor diet, alcohol consumption and environmental conditions or genetic disorders can also contribute to decreasing testosterone levels. So, it’s important for older patients to undergo adequate investigations in order to determine if their low-T issues are related to ageing or if they’re caused by something else.

When testosterone drops as a result of ageing, men can experience a series of symptoms, including:

Changes in sexual function – reduced sex drive and erectile function.

Physical changes – obesity, hair loss, decreased muscle mass, fragile bones.

Emotional changes – fatigue, low motivation, irritability, feelings of depression.

Since ageing depletes men’s bodies of testosterone, it often seems that the most logical thing to do is to undergo treatment in order to boost testosterone levels, which is why a large number of men turn to TRT as the best option. However, just like all other therapies that have been developed over time, TRT is not a one-size-fits-all treatment or the magical solution that many believe to be. There are both pros and cons to take into consideration, so before you decide if TRT is right for you, it’s necessary to get educated on the topic.

How TRT therapy can help men

As the name implies, testosterone replacement therapy is designed to restore healthy testosterone levels in men that suffer from low-T. Since the body is not able to produce the optimum amount of hormones naturally, an outside source needs to step in and “replace” what’s lacking. That’s what TRT is all about. Although TRT is often prescribed as an injection, there are other forms of administering the treatment, such as topical creams, transdermal patches, mouth patches, or implants. While oral medications for TRT also exist, they are generally not recommended due to the potential negative effects they can have on the liver. After careful evaluation, a qualified medical provider will decide on an adequate method of administration for each patient.

As for the results, they vary from case to case. Since no two patients are identical, it’s difficult to predict how one will react to TRT. However, a lot of men have reported significant improvements after undergoing TRT. These changes range from increased energy levels to restored sex drive and better cognition and memory. Others have reported experiencing mood-related benefits, leading to an enhanced sense of well-being. Increased bone density and strength, leaner muscle mass, and better cardiovascular health are also among the many benefits that TRT can provide.

Obviously, not all men will react in a similar manner to TRT, and some might see more notable changes than others. While the wide majority have a positive response to TRT, there are always going to be certain patients that don’t experience much improvement after the treatment, so results vary on a case-by-case basis.

Cautions

The popularity of TRT has led a lot of men to believe it could hold the answer to many of their low-T and age-related woes. However, experts warn that despite the potential health benefits, TRT also comes with a fair share of risks, as all therapies do. Studies have shown that patients undergoing TRT can experience a series of side effects ranging from minor issues like sleep apnea, acne or difficulty breathing to more severe problems like low sperm count, increased risk of benign prostatic hyperplasia, or pulmonary embolism. However, the evidence is not clear, and there are many contradictory studies concerning the risks of TRT, so consulting with a specialist is always the best course of action if you want to get clarification in this regard.

Wrapping up

While no one can stop the ageing process in its tracks, it is very much possible to help our bodies age gracefully and healthily by choosing effective treatments. TRT can make a significant difference in the way men experience the ageing process, so it’s definitely an option worth considering for those suffering from low testosterone levels.