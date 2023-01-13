GAMA SOSA: Here Is The Climate Cult’s True Agenda

With the Biden administration’s latest bid to ban gas stoves, many Americans might be asking themselves where they came up with this one. As usual, climate change is one of the culprits – despite Snopes telling you otherwise. This campaign comes as businesses argue it would annihilate the restaurant industry and drive up consumer prices. But that might be exactly the point.

Climate alarmism is calculated to achieve a series of goals that for too long have been considered the domain of “conspiracy theorists.” It’s easy to dismiss them as craziness when we’re treated to spectacles of activists gluing their nipples to pavement or defacing priceless works of Western art.

But ignore the theater and look at a blueprint for climate goals: the C40 2019 report titled “The Future Of Urban Consumption in a 1.5°C World.”

C40 defines itself as an alliance of “mayors and [their] cities … taking ambitious, collaborative and urgent climate action that aligns with science-backed targets.” It includes New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles – you know – the usual suspects. The World Economic Forum (WEF) gives it a platform, so you know it’s going to be good.

The report says people must reduce consumption to “mitigate climate change.” So far, no problem. After all, in consumerist America, the amount of polluting junk that ends up in landfills boggles the mind. But that’s not what C40 has in mind.

Instead, C40 calls for phasing out all meat and dairy consumption by the year 2030. Fortunately, the WEF has a solution: Eat the bugs. It’s more eco-friendly than raising livestock for meat and milk.

Now on to air travel. The C40 project calls for citizens to only take “1 short haul return flight (less than 1500 km) every three years per person.” That means you get one ~1,000-mile flight – a little more than a flight between Chicago and New York City. No more international travel for you.

As for cars, the goal is a grand total of zero private vehicles. For clothing, you get a total of three new clothing items per year, all by 2030.

Now, skeptics will say there is no way anyone will sign on to this. And they would be correct. That is where the coercive hands of government, “philanthropy” and the private sector combine to screw you over.

Americans can look to Europe for what the Biden administration is planning here. France has already banned short-haul domestic flights within the country. In the Netherlands, the government has moved to close nearly 12,000 family farms and cut the livestock capacity of roughly another 18,000. And if a buyout doesn’t work, the Dutch government has indicated it will expropriate the properties.

In America, such measures are already under consideration. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, for all his incompetence in handling the various air crises, appears a willing player in this climate power grab, floating a mileage tax allegedly to help pay for infrastructure. However, anyone paying attention will realize that taxing mileage will disincentivize car ownership and aid towards the goal of zero private vehicles. When AOC talks about cow farts, she may sound stupid, but she is unwittingly pushing the same agenda as in the Netherlands.

And if people resist, there’s always the corporations ready to cut you off. Mastercard is already pioneering such an experiment with a “carbon limit” credit card (which is voluntary for now) that cuts your purchases off if you exceed your monthly limit. And the calculation tool is available to other banks, too. It’s not just Mastercard. Look at the list of the WEF’s partners and see how many brands you recognize that are involved in this “Great Reset.” This is how the C40 goals will be enforced. You will comply or be cut off from the financial system.

And if you think that’s bad, just wait until the Federal Reserve rolls out central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) to control and block any transaction you make. Sound like something out of Communist China? That’s because it is. It’s exactly how the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) social credit system is designed.

Yet, none of the climate alarmists follow these suggestions. When John Kerry visits Davos, Switzerland, for the WEF summit, he will be flying ~4,000 miles, likely on a gas-guzzling private jet. Davos attendees certainly won’t be eating the bugs. Despite touting a meatless menu, there will still be the option of steaks at expensive Swiss restaurants. And if and when global emissions regulations do kick in, they will always have the option of buying carbon credits to increase their allowances.

And the worst part is that none of this is a “conspiracy theory.” It’s all documented and suggests these guys have nothing but contempt for you. Just look at what they say vs. what they do. Jill Biden gets to use a gas stove, but you don’t. Ted Turner gets to have five children, but you only get one. Bill Gates gets a massive yacht, Kerry gets his private jet and Al Gore gets his mansion, but you get to fly once every three years, live in a pod and eat the bugs.

Pay no attention to the crazy climate activists. They are simply a cover for this agenda which certainly seems hellbent on making sure you own nothing and are happy.

Michele Gama Sosa is an opinion editor for the Daily Caller and a historian by training.

