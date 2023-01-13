Why The Hell Are Eggs So Expensive? Everything You Need To Know About Eggmageddon

No, you’re not crazy, the price of eggs has skyrocketed nationally.

Americans are eating more eggs than ever and the price of this delicious, sustainable food source shot up 60% in December from the previous year, according to CBS News. An ongoing avian flu epidemic has meant some 58 million birds have been infected and need to be killed, limiting the source of eggs nationally while we wait for new hens to hatch.

CBS News cited the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) when detailing the impact of bird flu in its article published Thursday, but all of those links stopped working by Friday. Still, some major grocery store chains such as Harris Teeter have limited the number of egg purchases online to deal with the price hikes and shortage of supply, according to WRAL.

People are absolutely freaking out online, creating some of the greatest satirical and nihilistic content on social media as a result of Eggmageddon.

Authorities can’t touch this guy 🥚 🥚 🥚 High margin drug deals can’t compete with the #EggShortage 🔥 🔊sound …🤣 pic.twitter.com/iZ79tREFMJ — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) January 13, 2023

Of course, there is one incredibly obvious answer to all of these egg expense issues and potential impending shortages… (RELATED: Global Food Shortages Are Beginning, Here’s What We Know So Far)

One city in Belgium reportedly offered free chickens to any household that wanted them back in 2010, according to the BBC. While there are conflicting reports as to exactly how many chickens were supplied, families who took part were rewarded with endless free eggs and on-site garbage disposal that cut waste in the city exponentially, according to a video shared on social media.

Perhaps it’s time for the rest of the Western world to realize the only way to have a truly sustainable food supply is to grow food at home. Anyone with a small backyard or balcony could easily keep one or two chickens. That way your entire existence is not dependent on a bunch of unelected individuals who don’t actually care about your survival.

Oh, and just a reminder: I told you this shortage was coming back in March 2022. Keep following my coverage of the apocalypse for more tips, tricks and trend forecasts!