Hunter Biden Said He Paid Nearly $50,000 A Month To Live At House Where Classified Docs Were Discovered, Document Shows

Hunter Biden claimed he paid $49,910 a month to live at President Joe Biden’s Delaware residence where classified documents were discovered, a document shows.

The file, labeled “background screening test,” shows Hunter Biden lived in the president’s Wilmington, Delaware, residence between March 2017 and February 2018. Hunter Biden also claimed to “own” the property, according to the document.

The document was originally discovered on Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop, according to the Washington Examiner, and was reshared on Twitter by the New York Post’s Miranda Devine.

In 2018 Hunter Biden claimed he owned the house where Joe Biden kept classified documents alongside his Corvette in the garage Via @jj_talking pic.twitter.com/L7c80MRRiS — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) January 12, 2023

Former deputy assistant to former President Donald Trump, Sebastian Gorka, expressed doubt Hunter Biden could afford to pay his father nearly $50,000 a month, and other Twitter users have speculated the alleged payment could have been a way for Hunter Biden to funnel money to his father.

House Republicans are set to investigate Joe Biden for his alleged involvement in Hunter Biden’s foreign business deals. When he was vice president, Joe Biden frequently appeared on the sidelines of his son’s business affairs, including with Ukrainian, Chinese and Kazakhstani businessmen. (RELATED: ANALYSIS: All The Times Joe Biden Appeared In Hunter’s Business Schemes)

The House Oversight Committee also sent a letter to the White House on Friday questioning whether Hunter Biden had access to the classified documents discovered at the Delaware residence.

“The Committee is concerned President Biden stored classified documents at the same location his son resided while engaging in international business deals with adversaries of the United States,” the letter read, Reuters reported.

Joe Biden’s lawyers discovered classified documents at the Delaware residence Dec. 20, before finding more Wednesday and Thursday, according to Biden’s special counsel. The first batch of classified documents were discovered at the Penn Biden Center, a think tank where Biden held a private office, days before the midterm elections in November. (RELATED: Five Additional Pages Of Classified Documents Found At Biden’s Delaware Home)

The Department of Justice on Thursday appointed a special counsel to investigate the president’s handling of the documents.

The president acknowledged the classified documents were in his garage next to his Corvette, and said the garage was “locked.” A campaign video from 2020 shows Biden parking his Corvette in the garage, with what appear to be boxes of papers behind him.

The White House said Monday there are no existing visitor logs of who has access to Biden’s Delaware residences, after the Republican House majority demanded Joe Biden release the visitor logs. (RELATED: There Are No Records Of Who Had Access To Biden’s Delaware Home, White House Says)

“Like every President in decades of modern history, his personal residence is personal,” the White House Counsel’s office told Fox News Digital. “But upon taking office, President Biden restored the norm and tradition of keeping White House visitors logs, including publishing them regularly, after the previous administration ended them.”