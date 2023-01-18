Ex-NYT Editor Jill Abramson Dunks On Paper’s Coverage Of Davos: ‘Corrupt Circle-Jerk’

Former New York Times Executive Editor Jill Abramson blasted her former employer for its coverage of the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) conference in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday.

Abramson was the executive editor of the New York Times from September 2011 to May 2014, and was the paper’s first female in that role.

Abramson said that the person who held the position before her, Joseph Lelyveld, said he wanted to “ban reporters” from the conference, and added that she “had an allergy to it.” (RELATED: ‘I Didn’t Explain It Properly’: Sen. Joe Manchin Backtracks After Slamming Free Press In Davos)

“I noticed (after I was gone), much more ‘news’ coverage in the Times of Davos, quoting the attendees and speakers at those endless panels,” Abramson said, according to Semafor. “Of course, the coverage was a sweetener to flatter the CEOs by seeing their names in the NYT so that they would then speak at high-dollar NYT conferences and — of course — get phony news stories from the conferences into the paper.”

“It was — and is‚ a corrupt circle-jerk.”

Davos is a lot of things: elitist, cold, kinda cabal-y. But it’s also wrong, like, all the time. The “Davos consensus” as contra-indicator: it missed the 2008 crisis, Brexit, Trump, the rise of nationalism & balkanization, and of course the pandemic https://t.co/JTR3j1ym5J — Liz Hoffman (@lizrhoffman) January 17, 2023

WEF Founder Klaus Schwab and a myriad of politicians and business leaders are among the speakers at the yearly mountaintop summit. This group of high scale elites are told they are to “master” the future by Schwab himself. Climate change is an oft-discussed topic at the summit, with many of its leaders pushing for drastic measures to address the issue.