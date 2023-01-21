Buzz Aldrin Married On 93rd Birthday

Former Astronaut Buzz Aldrin announced on Twitter that he married his girlfriend Dr. Anca Faur on his 93rd birthday Friday.

Aldrin and Faur were married during a private ceremony in Los Angeles, according to the tweet.

On my 93rd birthday & the day I will also be honored by Living Legends of Aviation I am pleased to announce that my longtime love Dr. Anca Faur & I have tied the knot.We were joined in holy matrimony in a small private ceremony in Los Angeles & are as excited as eloping teenagers pic.twitter.com/VwMP4W30Tn — Dr. Buzz Aldrin (@TheRealBuzz) January 21, 2023

“On my 93rd birthday & the day I will also be honored by Living Legends of Aviation I am pleased to announce that my longtime love Dr. Anca Faur & I have tied the knot,” Aldrin tweeted. “We were joined in holy matrimony in a small private ceremony in Los Angeles & are as excited as eloping teenagers.”

Aldrin has been married three times before, according to the New York Post.

Aldrin was part of the 1969 Apollo 11 moonwalk. Approximately 600 million people watched him and Neil Armstrong walk on the moon for the first time ever. Aldrin is the last surviving astronaut of the three that took part in the historic mission. (RELATED: Famed Astronaut Buzz Aldrin Loves The Space Force)

Aldrin received the Presidential Medal of Freedom after returning from walking on the moon. He was most recently appointed to the National Space Council Users’ Advisory Group by former Vice President Mike Pence in April 2020.