Remember The Time Trump Took Down The Globalists At Their Own Meeting?

Elites were stunned when former President Donald Trump denounced their agenda at the 2018 World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting. After decades of U.S. leadership submitting to globalism, Trump told the Davos attendees to bet on America.

The annual WEF meeting in Switzerland gathers world leaders and billionaires, like WEF founder Klaus Schwab and investor George Soros, to discuss global economic, health, and climate goals. Trump, who campaigned on bringing the American economy back to its glory days, took the WEF stage in 2018 to announce that America was open for business.

“I am here today to represent the interests of the American People and to affirm America’s friendship and partnership in building a better world. Like all nations represented at this forum, America hopes for a future in which everyone can prosper and every child can grow up free from violence, poverty, and fear,” said Trump.

“We are lifting up forgotten communities, creating exciting new opportunities, and helping every American find their path to the American Dream—the dream of a great job, a safe home, and a better life for their children,” he added.

In contrast, just one year before Trump’s speech, then-Vice President Joe Biden told the WEF that it was time for America to “reinforce the ties that bind” the U.S. to the “international community.”

“In two days, there will be a new President of the United States, but the challenges we face and the choices we must make as an international community do not hinge exclusively on Washington’s leadership. Whether we reinforce the ties that bind us, or whether we unravel under current pressures— those choices must be made in every nation, and they will determine what kind of world we leave to our children,” said Biden.

Despite Biden’s warning the year before, Trump boasted to the WEF that “after years of stagnation,” the U.S. was “experiencing strong economic growth” with “the stock market … smashing one record after another.” (RELATED: Masters Of Our Future? What Davos Globalists Are Planning At Their Exclusive Mountain Top Meeting)

“I am here to deliver a simple message: There has never been a better time to hire, to build, to invest and to grow in the United States. America is open for business, and we are competitive once again,” Trump told the crowd. “The American economy is by far the largest in the world, and we’ve just enacted the most significant tax cuts and reform in American history.”

“Consumer confidence, business confidence, and manufacturing confidence are the highest they have been in decades,” added Trump. “The world is witnessing the resurgence of a strong and prosperous America.”

Biden’s 2017 speech focused on America’s “era of expanding liberty” by building international alliances that “[bent] the arc of history in a more just direction.”

“Instead of resigning ourselves to ceaseless wars, we built institutions and alliances to advance our shared security. Instead of punishing former enemies, we invested billions in helping them rebuild. Instead of sorting the world into winners and losers, we outlined universal values that defined a better future for all our children,” Biden said.

“Our careful attention to building and sustaining a liberal international order—with the United States and Europe at its core—was the bedrock of the success the world enjoyed in the second half of the 20th Century,” he said.

While Biden boasted about rebuilding other nations, including “former enemies,” Trump focused on how he had strengthened and rebuilt America. “Now is the perfect time to bring your business, your jobs, and your investments to the United States of America,” told world leaders,

“We are freeing our businesses and workers so they can thrive and flourish as never before. We are creating an environment that attracts capital, invites investment, and rewards production. America is the place to do business – so come to America where you can innovate, create and build,” Trump continued. “I believe in America. As President of the United States, I will always put America First. Just like the leaders of other countries should put their countries first.”

Biden’s address pushed world leaders at the WEF to ignore “the impulse to hunker down, shut the gates, build walls, and exit” because “the unity of our transatlantic connection is essential to addressing global challenges.”

While Trump did not reject international trade or alliances wholesale, he stated that the years of “unfair economic practices” that saw the U.S. as the frequent loser were over. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Oklahoma Sen. Jessica Garvin Files Women’s Bill Of Rights)

“The United States will no longer turn a blind eye to unfair economic practices, including massive intellectual property theft, industrial subsidies, and pervasive state-led economic planning,” Trump said. “Just like we expect the leaders of other countries to protect their interests, as President of the United States, I will always protect the interests of our country, our companies, and our workers.”

Even as he stressed his “America First” agenda, he invited other world leaders to “become part of this incredible future we are building.”

“Together, let us resolve to use our power, our resources, and our voices, not just for ourselves, but for our people—to lift their burdens, to raise their hopes, and to empower their dreams. To protect their families, their communities, their histories, and their futures.”