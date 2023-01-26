‘Deez Walnuts’: Jason Whitlock Mocks New ‘Satanic Golden Medusa’ Statue Honoring Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Podcast host Jason Whitlock mocked the newly released “Satanic Golden Medusa” statue honoring the late Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The eight-foot statue, known as “NOW,” depicts a naked woman with golden horn-like braids and arms resembling tentacles on her sides. The sculpted woman wears a beaded collar on her neck and stands on the roof of the state courthouse in New York City’s Flatiron district.

“I can’t take this statue and the left seriously,” Whitlock told Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson. “They’re a joke, so all I can think of is jokes. And so, I just have to think that if this is what they did for Ruth Bader Ginsburg and we’ve seen what they did for Martin Luther King in Boston, can you imagine what they’re planning for [Supreme Court Justice] Ketanji Brown Jackson? My God, I’m sure they’re building the first non-binary, multiple gender statue that will depict Ketanji Brown Jackson probably holding her crotch and listing her pronouns as deez walnuts.”

He joked that the all-women’s Wellesley College will depict former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton as “the real 45” by holding a “brown paper bag” with a bottle of liquor, and the Women’s National Basketball Association will honor former detainee Brittany Griner with a six-foot eight inch statue inhaling from a “giant bong.” (RELATED: It’d Be Pretty Difficult To Design An Uglier Way To Honor MLK Than This Truly Horrendous Sculpture)

“And Tucker, this is a family show, so I’m not going to go into details about how San Francisco plans to honor Nancy Pelosi and those giant cans she bought with her insider trading money. But I can tell you that Paul Pelosi’s hammer will be part of the erection,” he said.

Carlson said he now “looks forward” to all of the statues that Whitlock described.

The new statue in New York City was widely mocked following its unveiling Thursday. New York City Councilwoman Vickie Paladino branded the new sculpture the “satanic golden medusa” in a statement to Fox News.

“Was there any public input whatsoever before a satanic golden medusa demon with tentacle arms was installed atop a downtown courthouse? Who thinks this is okay? And how do we go about removing it?” Paladino said.

A new statue honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife, Coretta, was unveiled at Boston Common at a Jan. 13 ceremony to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The statue is of two arms hugging one another, and received widespread criticism from many, including Coretta’s cousin.