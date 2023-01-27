Editor Daily Rundown: The Few, The Proud, The Vaccines

UPON DEFENSE CONTRACTOR LLOYD AUSTIN’S RECOMMENDATION, US TO SEND BRAND SPANKING NEW TANKS TO UKRAINE… BUILD TIME WILL DELAY DELIVERY… STARS & STRIPES: US to buy new Abrams tanks for Ukraine because military has no spares, Pentagon says

WASHINGTON — New Abrams tanks will be purchased by the U.S. to supply to Ukraine because the Defense Department doesn’t have any spares, delaying the shipment as Ukrainian forces prepare for an expected Russian offensive, a Pentagon spokeswoman said Thursday.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin recommended to President Joe Biden to obtain the tanks through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative — a funding program that procures military equipment from industry rather than from existing Defense Department stocks, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said.

“We just don’t have these tanks available in excess in our U.S. stocks,” she told reporters at the Pentagon.

Singh also said Ukraine will get 31 modified M1A2s Abrams, which is the newest and most sophisticated version of the tank that first entered service in the early 1990s.

NO SPARES? … THE MARINE CORPS JUST GOT OUT OF TANK WARFARE, & SENT NEARLY 500 ADDITIONAL TANKS TO THE ARMY… FLASHBACK… 2021… MARINE TIMES: Goodbye, tanks: How the Marine Corps will change, and what it will lose, by ditching its armor

By summer 2020, the ­hulking behemoths of ground combat were being loaded on train cars and rolling away from the storied 1st Tank Battalion at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat ­Center at Twentynine Palms, California. Other ­inventories soon followed. And by the end of 2020, an official Marine Corps message allowed both armor officers and enlisted to end their contracts a year early.

At the time of the initial overhaul announcement, the Corps had 452 tanks at its disposal. By December 2020, 323 had been transferred to the Army. The ­remaining tanks were scheduled for transfer by 2023, which included tanks in overseas storage and aboard maritime prepositioning ships, according to Marine Corps Systems Command.

THE TANKS WERE SENT TO ARMY DEPOTS IN CALIFORNIA & ALABAMA… IN OTHER WORDS, THEY’RE BEING MAINTAINED… FLASHBACK… 2020… USMC: RAILOPS TRANSPORTS DIVESTED TANKS AND OTHER HEAVY EQUIPMENT FROM USMC TO ARMY

“The tanks currently assigned to 1st Marine Division, Exercise Support Division, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center 29 Palms, Marine Forces Reserve and Logistics Command,” said Chad Hildebrandt, Railway Operations supervisor for the base. “They are all being consolidated here at MCLB Barstow for further movement to U.S. Army Depots at Sierra Army Depot in Herlong, California, and to Anniston Army Depot in Anniston, Alabama.”

UNITED STATES HAS A LOT OF TANKS… STATISTA: In 2022, the United States had approximately 6,612 main battle tanks in its armed forces, the most of any NATO member state. The U.S. had twice as many tanks as Turkey, which had the second-highest number in NATO, at 3,022.

THE FEW, THE PROUD, THE VACCINES… Military Recruiters Beg Marines Booted Over Covid Vax To Come Back

Marine Corps recruiters are sending out texts to former members who left active or reserve duty over the COVID-19 vaccine mandate asking if they would like to rejoin now that [Congress] has overturned the mandate, screenshots of the texts obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation show.

Corps recruiters reached out to Individual Ready Reserve Marines — “men and women who had left the active or reserve forces” — alerting them that the COVID-19 vaccine mandate has officially been repealed, a Marine Corps Recruiting Command spokesperson confirmed. The recruiters then ask if the members would like to discuss options for returning to service if they were among the thousands discharged for refusing to take the required vaccine against COVID-19, multiple screenshots of the messages obtained by the DCNF show.

“You think that after getting belittled for over a year by commands, the amount of paperwork I had to do to get an honorable [discharge], and still getting forced out the second they take that requirement away I’m running back?” one of the former members responds to a prior service recruiter (PSR), the screenshot shows.

DEM GOV RAIDED COVID CASH FOR HIS OWN PROTECTION… Blue State Government Spent More Than Half A Million Bucks On Motorcade SUVs With Federal COVID-19 Funds

New Jersey’s governor allowed the spending of more than half a million dollars of federal COVID-19 relief funds to acquire eight new SUVs for transportation of state officials, according to Politico.

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration, specifically the New Jersey State Police (NJSP), allocated $521,783 for the SUVs. This expense was included as one of 46 line items in a state Treasury Department memo sent to the Joint Budget Oversight Committee (JBOC), requesting to use $200 million in federal rescue funds.

BIDEN ADMIN TRAINED TOOLS FOR FOREIGNERS ON AMERICAN CITIZENS… Biden’s National Security Council Held Meetings With CDC On COVID Disinfo, Emails Show



President Joe Biden’s National Security Council (NSC) held meetings with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) about COVID-19 disinformation in 2021, according to documents obtained in an America First Legal (AFL) lawsuit.

After the Kaiser Family Foundation published its latest State of Vaccine Confidence Insights Report — a report it routinely produced for the Biden administration — in May 2021, Elisabeth Wilhelm, a “Vaccine Confidence Specialist” at the CDC, shared it with numerous CDC and White House officials, according to emails obtained by AFL. This prompted a meeting between agencies of the federal government, including the CDC and the NSC, about the vaccine disinformation, according to heavily redacted emails. […]

The NSC, CDC and Census Bureau hosted an unclassified call with the “interagency,” which, according to AFL, means all agencies of the federal government, June 2, to discuss their processes to “identify, counter and build resilience to disinformation,” according to the documents. A heavily redacted email obtained by AFL said that “all departments and agencies [we]re encouraged to” attend.

“We’re happy to speak with any agency about our process, what we’re doing domestically and globally” to “pre-bunk misinformation,” Wilhelm wrote in a follow-up email after the meeting, according to AFL. Despite the apparent willingness to share this information between government agencies, the CDC withheld all 26 pages of attachments from a separate follow-up email, according to AFL.

TWITTER BOSS MEETS WITH CONGRESSIONAL LEADERS… Elon Musk Meets With Speaker McCarthy And Minority Leader Jeffries. Here’s What They Discussed

Twitter and Tesla CEO Elon Musk made a surprise visit to the U.S. Capitol on Thursday to meet with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

Musk said he met with the two House leaders to discuss ways in ensuring that Twitter is fair to both sides of the political aisle after taking over as the social media company’s CEO in October.

“Just met with @SpeakerMcCarthy & @RepJeffries to discuss ensuring that this platform is fair to both parties,” he tweeted.

McCarthy exited the meeting with Musk and declined to discuss what the meeting entailed. He told the reporters that the tech mogul wished the Speaker a happy birthday.

“He came to wish me a happy birthday,” he told reporters, who turned 58 Thursday.

OL’ PRESIDENT UNITY IS BACK AT IT… Biden Warns Of ‘MAGA Republicans’ In House Destroying His Progress (VIDEO)

President Joe Biden claimed during a Thursday speech that “MAGA Republicans” in the House of Representatives are threatening the progress made in his first term as president.

Biden’s speech, given in Springfield, Virginia, touted the progress his administration claims to have made on key economic indicators such as unemployment and wages. He also talked about new figures that show the American economy grew by 2.9% in the fourth quarter of the year, more than expected.

“We’re moving in the right direction. Now we’ve got to protect those gains … that our policies have generated, protect them from the MAGA Republicans in the House of Representatives who are threatening to destroy this progress,” Biden said.

MEMPHIS BRACES FOR UNREST… FOX: Tyre Nichols case: 5 former Memphis police officers charged with second-degree murder

Memphis Police say they pulled over Nichols on Jan. 7 around 8:30 p.m. for “reckless driving” near Raines Road and Ross Road in Memphis.

A “confrontation occurred” during the stop, at which point Nichols ran away from police on foot. Officers pursued the 29-year-old and attempted to apprehend him, police said.

“While attempting to take the suspect into custody, another confrontation occurred; however, the suspect was ultimately apprehended,” MPD said. “Afterward the suspect complained of having shortness of breath, at which point an ambulance was called to the scene.”

Authorities transported Nichols to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition, and he died three days later on Jan. 10, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

In a joint statement issued Tuesday night from lawyers Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci, they said following an independent autopsy on Nichols’ body carried out by a “highly regarded, nationally renowned forensic pathologist,” preliminary findings indicated that “Tyre suffered extensive bleeding caused by a severe beating.”

EARLIER… FOX: Tyre Nichols video: Police chief warns Memphis not to react violently after body cam footage release

Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis gave an address Wednesday evening and called Nichols’ death “heinous, reckless and inhumane,” cautioning people not to react violently after seeing the footage.

“This is not just a professional failing. This is a failing of basic humanity toward another individual,” Davis said, saying the five officers and others who were involved in his death “failed our community, and they failed the Nichols family. That is beyond regrettable.”

“In the vein of transparency, when the video is released in the coming days, you will see this for yourselves,” she added. “I expect you to feel what the Nichols family feels. I expect you to feel outraged by the disregard for basic human rights as our police officers have taken an oath to do the opposite of what transpired on the video.”

MEANWHILE… GEORGIA DEPLOYS NATIONAL GUARD IN RESPONSE TO RIOTS… Georgia Gov Declares State Of Emergency Following Brutal Riots, Arsons

Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency on Thursday following a weekend of riots and arson in Atlanta, according to an executive order.

The executive order activated 1,000 National Guard troops until Feb. 9 to respond to “unlawful assemblage, overt threats of violence, disruption of the peace, and danger existing to persons and property.” Kemp’s order comes after a group of protestors threw rocks and lit fireworks at the Atlanta Police Foundation and burned a police car on Jan. 21, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

“The Georgia Department of Defense troops called to respond to this State of Emergency shall have the same powers of arrest and apprehension as do law enforcement officers to be exercised with caution and only if the circumstances demand the exercise of such powers to protect the safety of persons or property,” the order stated.

VIRGINIA LIBRARY PAYS INFAMOUS PSEUDO-HISTORIAN $589 PER MINUTE… FOX: Virginia library paying ‘1619 Project’ creator $35,350 for ‘hour-long’ speech on controversial work

A major Virginia public library system is reportedly paying “1619 Project” creator and anti-racist author Nikole Hannah-Jones over $35,000 dollars for just one upcoming, hour-long speaking engagement.

According to the Fairfax County Times in Northern Virginia, Fairfax County Public Library staff have agreed to pay the controversial journalist a whopping $35,350 for an hour-long lecture at the McLean Community Center.

The paper stated that the price tag amounted to $589 per minute of Hannah-Jones’ speech.