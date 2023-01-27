At Least 7 Killed In Mass Shooting At Jerusalem Synagogue

World

At Least 8 Killed In Mass Shooting At Jerusalem Synagogue

(Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP via Getty Images)

Dylan Housman Chief Foreign Affairs Correspondent
At least seven people are dead after a mass shooting in Jerusalem at a synagogue, according to Israeli government reports.

A gunman opened fire late Friday near a synagogue, killing seven and wounding at least three more, according to initial reports from Israeli emergency services. The gunman was reportedly killed during the incident.

The motive for the shooting is not yet known, nor has the identity of the attacker been released.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to visit Israel and the West Bank, alongside Egypt, this weekend following increased tensions in recent weeks over escalating violence between Palestinians and Israeli security forces. Nine Palestinians were killed in a raid on a refugee camp Thursday, prompting rocket attacks from Gaza onto Israel by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Organization. The State Department said Friday there is no indication yet that the shooting was connected to the escalating violence elsewhere. (RELATED: ‘Unprecedented Provocation’: Israeli Security Minister Enters Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound, Defying Hamas)

The State Department added that Blinken still plans to go forward with his visit to the region in light of the shooting.