Black Truck Driver Shown Pleading With Memphis Protesters To Clear The Streets

A black truck driver is shown pleading with a group of demonstrators in a video taken by a Daily Caller field reporter Friday.

Police departments in major cities braced themselves for massive demonstrations across the country following the release of police body cam footage of the alleged beating of Tyre Nichols, in Memphis, Tennessee. Five police officers have been fired and charged with second-degree murder after they pulled Nichols over during a traffic stop and a “confrontation occurred” which reportedly sent Nichols to the hospital in critical condition. Nichols died three days later. (RELATED: ‘I Feel Sorry For Them’: Tyre Nichols’ Mother Gives Gut-Wrenching Interview On CNN)

“I understand that, and I feel everything. But look, man, holding up traffic don’t do nothing,” the driver said in the video, taken by Daily Caller reporter Jorge Ventura.

Trucker pleads with protesters to clear the highway as protesters line up and stop traffic. Protesters have shut down the freeway both directions @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/otrJXxFsdD — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) January 28, 2023

Five officers, Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr and Justin Smith, were charged and booked in the Shelby County jail for their role in Nichols’ death. They were charged with aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression.

“The news today from Memphis officials that these five officers are being held criminally accountable for their deadly and brutal actions gives us hope as we continue to push for justice for Tyre,” the Nichols’ family’s lawyers said.