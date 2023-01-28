Who’s The Bigger Liar, George Santos Or Joe Biden? Here’s The Breakdown

Republicans have criticized President Joe Biden for playing fast and loose with the facts of his past. Now they have to contend with the ever-changing backstory of Republican New York Rep. George Santos.

Although both have lied, most of the media want the American people to focus on Santos, a freshman congressman from New York, even as Biden remains President.

George Santos

Richard Osthoss, a U.S. Navy veteran, told NPR that in 2016, Santos, under the name Anthony Devolder, allegedly stole $3,000 in GoFundMe donations to pay for surgery for his pitbull, Sapphire.

Disabled Navy veteran Richard Osthoff says Rep. George Santos helped raise thousands of dollars for a cancer treatment for his therapy dog but never came through with the money. Santos did not respond to NBC News but told Semafor News it is not true.@ryanobles reports. pic.twitter.com/vYWN0M5J5t — NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (@NBCNightlyNews) January 19, 2023

Santos admitted to lying about his work and college experience, initially claiming he graduated from Baruch College and worked at Goldman Sachs and Citigroup. He told the NY Post he was “embellishing [his] resume.”

“I will be clearer about that. It was stated poorly,” Santos told the outlet. He said that he actually worked as the vice president of Link Bridge, which had “Limited Partnerships (LPS)” with Goldman Sachs and Citigroup. Santos also explained that he didn’t graduate from any college, much less get a degree from Baruch in 2010.

“I didn’t graduate from any institution of higher learning. I’m embarrassed and sorry for having embellished my resume. I own up to that,” Santos told the NY Post. “We do stupid things in life.”

He was accused of claiming Jewish heritage and that his grandparents escaped Nazis during World War II. Santos said that was also untrue. “I never claimed to be Jewish. I am Catholic. Because I learned my maternal family had a Jewish background, I said I was ‘Jew-ish.'”

As far as his past as a straight man, Santos said he is now “very much gay.”

“I dated women in the past. I married a woman. It’s personal stuff,” he said. “I’m very much gay. I’m OK with my sexuality. People change. I’m one of those people who change.” (RELATED: Has McCarthy Finally Changed?)

“I am not a criminal,” Santos said. “This will not deter me from having good legislative success. I will be effective. I will be good.”

At a 2024 campaign stop Saturday, former President Donald Trump said Santos’s lies remind him of Biden.

“I think it’s a terrible situation. It’s very unfortunate,” said Trump. “Reminds me of Biden, actually. The closest thing I can think is Biden because he’s told some whoppers.”

Before House Speaker Kevin McCarthy appointed Santos to the House Science, Space and Technology Committee and the Small Business Committee, he said Santos has “a long way to go to earn trust.”

Joe Biden

After he became president, Biden used his 2022 State of the Union address to assure the American people they could count on his word.

“To all Americans, I’ll be honest with you, as I’ve always promised I would be,” Biden said.

SUPERCUT! Please meet President George Santos pic.twitter.com/uVWSGwdu9T — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 19, 2023

Still, his lies are just as public, like his repeated claim that he was arrested in South Africa trying to meet Nelson Mandela while a Senator.

“This day, 30 years ago, Nelson Mandela walked out of prison and entered into discussions about apartheid,” Biden said at a South Carolina campaign event. “I had the great honor of meeting him. I had the great honor of being arrested with our U.N. ambassador on the streets of Soweto trying to get to see him on Robbens Island.” (RELATED: DOJ Discovers Six More Biden Classified Documents)

Biden later retold the story in Nevada, claiming that Mandela personally embraced him at a black history awards brunch in Las Vegas and thanked him for being arrested trying to visit him.

“After he got free and became president, he came to Washington and came to my office,” Mr. Biden. “He threw his arms around me and said, ‘I want to say thank you.’ I said, ‘What are you thanking me for, Mr. President?’ He said, ‘You tried to see me. You got arrested trying to see me.'”

Biden lied about being a coal miner while campaigning for president in 2008. “I hope you won’t hold it against me, but I am a hard-coal miner, anthracite coal, Scranton, Pennsylvania,” he said. “It’s nice to be back in coal country. It’s a different accent [in Virginia], but it’s the same deal. We were taught that our faith and our family was the only really important thing, and our faith and our family informed everything we did.”

He told Jon Stewart in 2014 that the lie about his family of supposed coal miners lost him the 2008 presidential race. “Hell, I might be president now if it weren’t for the fact I said I had an uncle who was a coal miner. Turns out I didn’t have anybody in the coal mines, you know what I mean? I tried that crap — it didn’t work,” said Biden. (RELATED: Americans Getting Poorer As Real Disposable Income Plummets Over A Trillion Dollars In 2022)

He claimed in a fundraising video that Russia was interfering in the 2020 election because Russian President Vladimir Putin would be too intimidated to invade Ukraine if he became president.

“This time, I’m the object of their attention. Because Putin knows if I am president of the United States, his days of tyranny and trying to intimidate the United States and those in Eastern Europe are over,” said Biden. “I’m going to stand up to him. He’s a bully, just like the president. And I know he doesn’t want me to be president.”

Once again, Putin and the Russians are interfering in the elections and trying to pick our president — this time they’re coming after me. Chip in $5 to send the message to Putin that the American people decide elections, not him: https://t.co/6ehaYAjgxA pic.twitter.com/o1GTKnizUY — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 23, 2019

Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.

Further lies Biden has told about his biography include him saying he drove a tractor-trailer, fabricating accomplishments from his college years, and stating that he was “shot at” in Iraq. Biden has continued this trend throughout his presidency, lying about events at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, and falsely claiming that there would be no new taxes for couples making less than $400,000 a year.

The lies delivered by Biden and Santos have had vastly different consequences. Despite Biden’s provable, repeated lies, he ascended to the White House, with access to classified documents and the nuclear codes. Santos, by contrast, was placed on lower-level House committees and will be lucky to get a second term.