Bernie Sanders Charges $95 To Tell You Capitalism Is Bad

Democratic Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont is charging up to $95 to attend his anti-capitalist book tour.

The event will promote his new book “It’s Okay to Be Angry About Capitalism,” hosted March 1 at The Anthem in Washington, D.C. The book retails for $28. Tickets are on sale Feb. 3 at 10:00 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

“Senator Bernie Sanders takes on the billionaire class and speaks blunt truths about our country’s failure to address the destructive nature of a system that is fueled by uncontrolled greed and rigidly committed to prioritizing corporate profits over the needs of ordinary Americans,” according to Penguin Random House.

Potential presidential candidates indicate an upcoming campaign by publishing a “leadership” book prior to announcing their candidacy. Republicans Mike Pence, Nikki Haley and Mike Pompeo have already released books as 2024 approaches. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is set to release a book on Feb. 28. (RELATED: The 2024 Election Predictions Are Out, And It’s Bad News For The Dems)

During his 2020 presidential campaign, Sanders received thousands of dollars of donations from big tech companies, according to RedState.

Sanders’ campaign received $963,943 from Alphabet, Inc., $781,837 from Amazon, $480,498 from Apple, and $430,804 from Microsoft.

“It’s Okay to Be Angry About Capitalism” will be released Feb. 21.