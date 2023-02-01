Michigan County Gave $1.2 Million To Convicted Felons

A county in Michigan awarded $1.2 million in taxpayer money to a nonprofit operated by felons in 2022, according to the Detroit News.

The group, aptly named “Supreme Felons,” is run by a man who was convicted for sexual assault against minors. The co-founder, Billy Cole, is on parole after serving 43 years in prison for a murder in which he bound and gagged a store clerk before shooting him in the head, according to the outlet.

The real kicker here is the money provided by the county to the nonprofit organization will help these convicted felons bring their programs to public schools. So we’ll have convicted sex offenders in Michigan schools. Good job, everyone.

Get more stories like this when you subscribe to The Reaction’s YouTube page here. (RELATED: This Is Woman Face)