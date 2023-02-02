‘Chicken Sh*t’: Failed Dem Senate Candidate Rails Against House Speaker Kevin McCarthy

Former Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio ripped House Speaker Kevin McCarthy Thursday, calling McCarthy a “chicken shit” who will “punch down.”

“I just think he’s chicken shit. Like between me and you,” Ryan told former Obama administration official David Axelrod on “The Axe Files” podcast. (RELATED: Failed Senate Candidate Tells Bill Maher The Democrats’ Brand Is ‘Toxic’)

“He will take a shot,” Ryan added. “He will punch down. He will punch down at someone who can’t defend themselves.”

Ryan claimed that McCarthy attacked Dr. Brian Monohan, then the attending physician for the House of Representatives, over a mask mandate during debate on the appropriations bill that funds the legislative branch. Monohan recommended that masks be required in July 2021 following an increase in COVID-19 cases, the New York Post reported.

LISTEN:

“I just left speaking with Dr. Monahan from the House. He said he used the CDC recommendation on a report that hasn’t been printed yet,” McCarthy said during the July 28, 2021 debate, according to the Congressional Record. “He did not know that the report is based upon India, about a vaccine that is not approved in America. And now he did not know that it didn’t even pass peer review.”

“Do you know what frustrates Americans the most? Hypocrisy,” McCarthy added later in his remarks. “They hate the idea that you tell people if you get vaccinated, you don’t have to wear a mask. First, they tell us don’t wear a mask, wear a mask, wear two masks, then take the mask off.”

Ryan lost the election for the Senate seat vacated by retiring Republican Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio to Republican candidate J.D. Vance in November by 7.7%.

McCarthy did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

