Yale Student Gov’t Sends Email Suggesting Ways White Students Can ‘Celebrate Black Joy’

The Yale College Council (YCC) suggested that white students let black students pass them in dining hall lines in order to “celebrate black joy,” according to an email obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

In honor of Black History Month, Yale Student Body President Leleda Baraki on Wednesday told “Yalies” to let their black friends skip a busy dining hall line and to lay their jacket down over a puddle so their “black friends can walk with ease,” according to the email obtained by the DCNF. The YCC also suggested that students support the black-owned restaurants in the area. (RELATED: Yale Law School Withdraws From School Rankings List In The Name Of ‘Equity’)

“When dining hall lines are long, politely step out of the way and let Black people pass you,” the email read. “If there’s a puddle on the sidewalk, gently slide your coat off and lay it on the ground so your Black friends can walk with ease.”

Students were provided a list of more than 30 black-owned restaurants and businesses in New Haven that they could visit, the email showed.

An email sent from @Yale College Council tells white students to “gently slide your coat off and lay it on the ground so your Black friend can walk with ease” This isn’t satire… pic.twitter.com/Guxt7dYY8C — Chrissy Clark (@chrissyclark_) February 2, 2023

Students were encouraged to sign a petition in support of “inclusive healthcare” which demands that Yale Health Center Pharmacy provide free abortion pills, pregnancy tests and PEP, a medication taken for possible HIV exposure, the email showed. YCC signed the petition at their last meeting on Jan. 29.

YCC did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

