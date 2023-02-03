Blank Shots Fired In San Francisco Jewish Center By Man Claiming To Be Member Of Israeli Secret Police

Shots were fired inside a Russian Jewish center Wednesday by a man who identified himself only as a member of the Israeli secret police called the “Mossad.”

Schneerson Jewish Center in San Francisco is a Russian Jewish center that holds religious services and provides community outreach mainly for the Russian-speaking Jewish community in San Francisco, according to its website. During a small group study being held at the center, a man walked inside and said he was with “Mossad,” the Israeli intelligence force, and began firing blank rounds, according to the Jewish News of Northern California. (RELATED: New York Republicans Demand Investigation Into Alleged Antisemitic Question On State Exam)

A spokesperson for the synagogue told the Daily Caller News Foundation that the man had a Russian accent and, after identifying himself as part of the Israeli secret police, began shooting “in the air.”

“He walked into the building and people were sitting around and he just talking to them [regularly], there wasn’t anything that sounded like something was wrong, and then … when they asked him where he was from he said, ‘I’m from the Mossad’ and started shooting,” the spokesperson said. “They were like bullets that you use for shooting during a game or something.”

The San Fransisco Police Department indicated in an official statement that the individual behind the recent shooting may also be tied to a previous incident on Jan. 31 when a man walked into a theater and “brandished a gun” and later fled the scene.

Based on these recent reports, which appear to be unrelated, the subject’s description is similar and is possibly the same individual. Officers are searching for this subject. Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 ➡️ https://t.co/9PbJUHK8TZ pic.twitter.com/0Jd3VuLcfg — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) February 3, 2023

A spokesperson for the FBI in San Francisco told the DCNF that the current focus was on “identifying and apprehending the suspect.”

“We are currently working with SFPD (they are the lead) on identifying and apprehending the subject,” the spokesperson said. “Those are among our priorities at the moment. We are interested in motive, of course, but ID’ing the subject is crucial to determining the ‘why’ in this incident.”

