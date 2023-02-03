Rep. James Clyburn Urges Democrats To Give Ground On Police Reform

Democratic Rep. James Clyburn of South Carolina is encouraging his party to be willing to find middle ground on bills regarding police reform.

“There’s no perfect bill. To keep trying to get the perfect piece of legislation rather than a good piece of legislation — I just don’t know if that’s a good thing to do.” Clyburn said in an interview with The Washington Post.

Sen. Tim Scott and Rep. James Clyburn are in agreement there is some new progress made on police reform, with the latter urging Democrats to work with Republicans such as Scott https://t.co/cj5z38bGWr — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) February 3, 2023



Police reform is back in the spotlight after the police beating of Tyre Nichols, which resulted in his death days later. The video sent shockwaves across the country, inspired protests, and sparked action from Congressional legislators. (RELATED: Tyre Nichols’ Brother Says He Wants Charged Officers To Face Death Penalty)

Clyburn says that he believes the Nichols killing will reinvigorate talks on a police reform bill between Democratic Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey and Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina.

“The chances are fair to good. I talked with Tim Scott two days ago. I’ve talked with Booker.” Clyburn said to The Washington Post. “I think the chances are good that we’ll get something done. Will it go as far as I would like to see it go? I don’t know that it will.”

Booker and Scott initiated talks on a bipartisan police reform bill in the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd during the summer of 2020.

Scott claims that talks of the police reform bill fell apart because Democrats wanted to reduce police funding.

Scott said that any talks to reform policing would need to involve “common sense” solutions and that the 2020 George Floyd Justice In Policing Act would not have his support.

“I’ve been working toward common ground solutions that actually have a shot at passing,” Scott tweeted on Thursday. “Solutions to increase funding and training to make sure only the best wear the badge. Solutions that would have made a difference in places like Memphis & Kenosha.”