REPORT: College Leader, Husband And Young Child Found Dead On School Property

The head of Epsom College in Surrey, England, was found dead along with two family members Sunday.

The bodies of Emma Pattison, 45, her husband George, 39, and their 7-year-old daughter Lettie were discovered on the grounds of the private school in the early hours Sunday morning, according to the BBC. Law enforcement investigating the deaths do not believe there was any “third-party involvement.”

Pattison was the first female head and started in the position five months ago, the BBC continued. She previously worked as head teacher of Croydon High School in London. Her husband worked as an accountant and managed the Tanglewood 2016 consultancy firm.

The shocking and tragic news has now reached many about the death of our Head, Emma Pattison. The College community will be coming together today to process the news, grieve and pay our respects to a wonderful Head. 1/3 — Epsom College (@EpsomCollegeUK) February 6, 2023

As recently as December, Pattison took part in a student-led podcast where she described “a really big change” for her family in taking on the new position.

“I’ve got a new job, my husband got a new job, which wasn’t meant to happen, but did, and my daughter started a new school,” she told students, according to the BBC.

Despite the “shocking and tragic news” of Pattison and her family’s deaths, students went to school Monday as police officers remained on the grounds, the BBC noted. No further details were provided on the circumstances surrounding the tragedy, but many shared their condolences in response to tweets sent out by the institution. (RELATED: Four Relatives Killed In Suspected Murder-Suicide)

“While this is believed to be an isolated incident, in the coming days our local officers will remain in the area to offer reassurance to students, parents, teachers and the local community,” Inspector Jon Vale and Ewell borough commander said of the incident. “I would like to thank the school and the community for their understanding and patience while the investigation continues.”