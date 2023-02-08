Family’s Only Survivor Is Baby Who Was Born While Mother Was Trapped Under Rubble From Earthquake

A crying infant was discovered Tuesday under the rubble of a collapsed building in Syria, still attached to the umbilical cord to her mother.

Residents found the newborn while digging under a collapsed building in northwest Syria, where a pre-dawn 7.8 magnitude earthquake and more than 100 aftershocks hit Monday, according ABC News. It is believed that the child’s mother gave birth while buried under the rubble, and the child is the only member of her immediate family to survive the devastation.

VIDEO: Syria newborn pulled alive from earthquake rubble. Rescuers save a newborn baby still tied by her umbilical cord to her mother, who died in Monday’s massive 7.8-magnitude earthquake. She is the only survivor of her immediate family pic.twitter.com/VbEEK1l2oh — AFP News Agency (@AFP) February 8, 2023

Her mother, Afraa Abu Hadiya, was dead, relatives and doctors said Tuesday, ABC News reported. The rescue occurred more than 10 hours after the quake struck, and a female neighbor cut the cord before the child was rushed to a local area hospital where she is being kept on an incubator.

Footage of the heart-wrenching rescue was shared online by AFP, along with countless other videos of infants being found in the wreckage, alive after the terrifying event. (RELATED: Haunting Videos From Turkey Show Buildings Instantly Crumbling The Moment Earthquakes Hit)

More than 11,000 people have died as a result of the quake and aftershocks as of Wednesday morning, according to the BBC. Thousands of buildings collapsed during the earthquake, and the freezing weather conditions throughout the region are hampering survival hopes for those trapped beneath the debris, the outlet noted.