GOP Rep Threatens To Arrest Former Twitter Execs

Republican Louisiana Rep. Clay Higgins told former Twitter executives to prepare to be arrested for alleged criminal interference in the 2020 elections during a House Oversight Committee hearing on Twitter censorship Wednesday.

Higgins accused Twitter executives of working with the FBI to suppress the Hunter Biden laptop story the month before the 2020 election in order to hide criminal evidence against the Biden family. He warned the social media executives that, after the investigation, arrests would be the next step.

“Bottom line is that the FBI had the Biden crime family laptop for a year,” Higgins said. “They knew it was leaking, they knew it would hurt the Biden campaign, so the FBI used its relationship with Twitter to suppress criminal evidence being revealed about Joe Biden one month before the 2020 election.” (RELATED: Soros-Funded Nonprofit Played Key Role In Twitter’s Preparation For Dealing With Hunter Biden Story, Docs Reveal)

WATCH:

“You ladies and gentlemen interfered with the United States of America’s 2020 presidential election knowingly, and that’s the bad news. It’s gonna get worse. Because this is the investigation part; later comes the arrest part,” he said. “Your attorneys are familiar with that.”

Revelations from The Twitter Files series showed that Twitter engaged in widespread censorship with frequent direction from FBI, which warned the company before the laptop story broke that a “hack and leak” story could break that involved Hunter Biden.

Twitter did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.