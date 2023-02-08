‘Yes Or No’: Nancy Mace Presses Ex-Twitter Censor On Collusion With Gov

Republican South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace pressed former Twitter Chief Legal Officer Vijaya Gadde on the company’s censorship policies during the House Oversight Committee’s Wednesday hearing on Twitter’s role in suppressing the Hunter Biden laptop story.

Mace cornered Gadde on her communication with government officials, forcing her to affirm whether or not she had been in touch. “Did the U.S. government ever contact you or anyone at Twitter to moderate certain tweets? Yes or no,” Mace asked.

“We receive legal demands from the U.S. government and governments all around the world,” Gabbe said.

Twitter’s head of Trust and Safety, Yoel Roth, held weekly meetings with intelligence officials from the FBI, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Office of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI), Matt Taibbi’s Twitter Files revealed.

The issue, Mace said, is “not just about the laptop” and extends to the censorship of medical professionals during COVID-19. Mace mentioned her own regrets on getting the COVID-19 vaccine, claiming she has developed asthma and heart pain from the second shot. (RELATED: New Twitter Files Show Media Outlets Fell For ‘Russian Bot’ Lies)

“I find it alarming that Twitter’s censorship spread into the medical fields,” she said. “Where did you go to medical school?” Mace asked, to which Gabbe replied that she did not attend medical school.

“Why do you think you or anyone else at Twitter has the medical expertise to censor a doctor’s expert opinion?” she continued.

“Thank God for Matt Taibbi,” Mace said. “Thank God for Elon Musk for showing us Twitter was basically a subsidiary of the FBI censoring real medical voices with real expertise that put real Americans’ lives in danger because they didn’t have that information.”

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

