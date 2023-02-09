Prisoners Who Donate Their Organs Could Get Less Prison Time

Massachusetts prisoners who donate their organs may now get less prison time, according to a report from the BBC.

Something about this feels really unethical. It’s as if we’re taking advantage of desperate people.

Two Democrats proposed the bill, claiming it returns “bodily autonomy” to prisoners. As it stands, inmates can only donate if the recipient is an immediate family member.

It’s great that we open the doors for inmates to willingly donate their organs and who knows, maybe a probation judge would look fondly at that. I don’t think making jail time contingent on whether you want to cut yourself open and give away your organs is healthy or smart.

