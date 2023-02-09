State Corrections System To Pay Former Inmate Six Figures To Create ‘Equitable’ Culture

The Washington State Department of Corrections is looking to pay a former inmate six figures to create an “equitable and inclusive culture,” according to a job posting.

The Washington State Department of Corrections is seeking to hire a former inmate for their “Director of Person-Centered Services” to promote better outcomes for the incarcerated population through their commitment to an “inclusive culture,” according to a job posting. The salary ranges from more than $108,000 to $133,000 and applicants must have “knowledge of equity and social justice issues” that affect the criminal justice system. (RELATED: Prisoners Have Died Due To Inadequate Mental Health Services In Massachusetts Prisons, DOJ Finds)

“The ideal candidate is a diligent and ambitious individual with lived experience as a former incarcerated individual,” the job posting stated. “If you see yourself as someone who will contribute to public safety while ensuring the work environment reflects the stated values of the organization and exemplifies the highest standards of honesty, integrity, professionalism and ethical conduct, we encourage you to apply.”

Applicants must also understand the “issues related to diverse [Department of Corrections] populations including race, ethnicity, gender and LBGTQ incarcerated individuals,” the job posting stated. A background check will be conducted for the new hire, though the results “will not necessarily preclude employment.”

Required qualifications include a high school diploma and two years of experience of providing “outcomes for incarcerated individuals,” the job posting stated. Applicants must also be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

“This position is responsible for contributing to the community and public safety, while ensuring the work environment reflects the stated values of the organization and exemplifies the highest standards of honesty, integrity, professionalism and ethical conduct” the job posting stated.

The Washington State Department of Corrections did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

