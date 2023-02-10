200 Firefighters Battle Massive 5-Alarm Fire At Grocery Store

A massive fire erupted in a Bronx grocery store Thursday night. Two-hundred firefighters were called to battle the flames.

The blaze began at approximately 5:30 p.m. when the C-Town Supermarket was full of shoppers. A vigilant employee noticed smoke coming from the top of the building near some wires, allowing customers and employees to rush to safety before the fire developed into a 5-alarm inferno, NBC 4 New York reported.

FDNY members continue to operate at a 5-alarm fire at 1750 University Avenue in the Bronx. Operations are ongoing. pic.twitter.com/iuT8avnjg7 — FDNY (@FDNY) February 10, 2023

As the fire grew, 50 units comprised of 200 firefighters and EMS personnel were called to the scene in a battle to keep the fire from spreading to the neighboring gas station. The building next to the supermarket was evacuated with many of the residents telling News 12 The Bronx that they were devastated by the loss of their local store.

🚨#BREAKING: Firefighters are battling a massive 5 alarm fire at c town food supermarket 📌#Bronx l #NewYork Currently over 200 firefighters are currently battling a massive 5 alarm fire inside c town food supermarket in Bronx New York with reports of thick smoke seen miles… https://t.co/fju9Od9pxZ pic.twitter.com/O5miAdL5zX — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) February 10, 2023



As firefighters continued to fight the blaze through the night, ensuring there are no “hot spots,” officials told the outlet that the store is a total loss, indicating that owners would have to completely rebuild to salvage the business. The neighboring buildings, however, received no damage from the blaze and fire officials informed the building’s owners it would be up to them to determine whether people can return, the outlet stated.

Officials reported four minor injuries — three firefighters and one civilian, according to News 12.

FDNY Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh told the outlet that she was thankful there was no loss of life in the massive blaze.

“This is a large fire and a lot of work for our members, but it’s what they do everyday and they did a phenomenal job.”

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear. An investigation is underway.