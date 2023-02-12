Republican Says He Would Prefer A Governor ‘Every Day Of The Week’ For 2024

Utah Governor Spencer Cox said he would prefer a governor for president in 2024 on NBC’s Meet The Press Sunday.

“Governor Cox, I don’t want to ask you to give me one candidate, give me three candidates you hope are running for president on the Republican side,” Chuck Todd asked, continuing, “Are you running for reelection, by the way?”

"I am in the state of Utah, yes. So, yeah, I prefer a governor. That's an easy call for me. So the governors' names you've been throwing around — "

“Sununu? DeSantis?” Todd asked.

“Sununu, DeSantis. Ace is a good friend.”

“Nikki Haley?”

“Former governor, yeah. I like governors,” Cox said.

“So what you’re saying is you’ll take a governor over anybody that serves in that building across the street in the Capitol?”

“Every day of the week.”

As a potential primary race between former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis heats up, Trump has nicknamed DeSantis “Ron DeSanctimonious” and taken credit for his popularity. DeSantis has focused on his results as a governor, saying in one case in response to Trump’s comments, “verdict has been rendered by the people of the state of Florida.”

Former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley plans to announce her bid for president February 15, saying she plans to inspire a “renewal of American pride.”