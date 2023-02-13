Asteroid Spotted On Video Over Small Town In England

A small asteroid was caught on camera flying over the English Channel early Monday local time.

The three-foot asteroid flew over the Channel at around 3 a.m. Monday morning local time, according to the BBC. Footage of the space rock was captured and shared online by residents living in the south of England, the outlet reported.

The asteroid was dubbed Sar2667, and is one of seven asteroid impacts predicted in advance, according to the European Space Agency. The agency said the asteroid was anticipated to strike Earth’s atmosphere “safely” near the city of Rouen in France, according to the BBC.

☄️@esaoperations reported a 1 m meteoroid before it entered Earth’s atmosphere over northern France early this morning: only the 7th time an #asteroidimpact has been predicted – but a sign of the rapid advances in global detection capabilities! #Fireball #Sar2667 https://t.co/MzYoIkRaF2 — ESA (@esa) February 13, 2023

Sar2667 is the second asteroid (technically termed a meteor) to make international headlines over the British archipelago in as many months. In January, a number of doorbell cameras captured a meteor flying as it lit up the night sky in a series of small, suburban towns in England. (RELATED: Bang, Shaking, A Blinding Light: New Reports Emerge From Mystery Phenomena 50 Years Ago)

Asteroids and other threats from our immediate place in the cosmos have sparked a significant interest in academically qualified and amateur scientists in recent months, largely since the premiere of hit Netflix series “Ancient Apocalypse.” The series, hosted by Graham Hancock, covers two reigning theories related to precursory civilizations to our own, as well as rampant evidence of historical asteroid strikes leading to mass global cataclysm.