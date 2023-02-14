Biden Nominee Gigi Sohn’s Old Tweet Comes Back To Bite Her

President Joe Biden’s Federal Communications Commission (FCC) nominee’s tweet has come back to haunt her after she was questioned Tuesday during her senate confirmation hearing.

Gigi Sohn was questioned by senators Tuesday more than a year after she was originally nominated for the role but failed to get confirmed amid disputes about her left-wing activism.

“I’ll ask you one final question, is MSNBC very, very close to the Biden administration?” Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz asked.

“I haven’t the slightest idea, I don’t watch MSNBC.”

“You don’t watch MSNBC?” Cruz pressed. (RELATED: ‘Obama Is A Raggedy Black Supremacist’: Sen. Vance Slams Biden FCC Nominee Over Racially Charged Tweets)

“I do not,” Sohn said. “I don’t watch CNN either, I listen to NPR, honestly, I don’t. I don’t like screaming chyrons from anybody.”

Despite Sohn’s testimony, she tweeted back in 2011 that she was switching to MSNBC’s coverage.

“Switching to MSNBC – Piers Morgan is annoying,” Sohn tweeted on February 10, 2011.

Sohn was originally nominated in October of 2021 but the Senate never held a confirmation vote for her after two nomination hearings as Senate Commerce Committee members scrutinized her history as a director at the now-defunct online streaming service, Locast. A judge ruled Locast violated copyright law after broadcasters sued the company for retransmitting local broadcasts.