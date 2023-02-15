As Kamala’s Office Is In Spin, Biden’s Cabinet Has Had Surprisingly Low Turnover

Despite recent announcements of departures, President Joe Biden’s Cabinet has had one of the lowest turnover rates in recent presidencies, with only one cabinet member leaving in the first two years of his administration.

Biden’s former Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) Director Eric Lander resigned in February of 2022 amid reports of bullying. Lander was the only one to depart the Cabinet in the first half of Biden’s presidency, and if he hadn’t designated the OSTP as a part of his Cabinet, Biden would’ve been the first president to have zero turnover in his first two years since the late 1970s, FiveThirtyEight reported.

The president’s one departure ranks him alongside former Presidents Jimmy Carter and George W. Bush in the fewest Cabinet resignations in the first half of their administrations, the outlet reported, using an analysis that did not include acting Cabinet members.

In the month after Biden’s two years, Chief of Staff Ron Klain resigned, marking the second person to depart from Biden’s Cabinet. There are also reports that Labor Secretary Marty Walsh will be departing soon to lead the NHL Players’ Association. (RELATED: Biden’s Top Economic Adviser Quits)

Outside his Cabinet, prominent staffers that have departed Baden’s team or have announced plans to do so include White House press secretary Jen Psaki, Director of the White House Office of Public Engagement Cedric Richmond, White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield, and top economic adviser Brian Deese. (RELATED: Biden’s Communications Director Kate Bedingfield Quits)

Vice President Kamala Harris has experienced an even greater staff exodus from her team, with at least 13 staffers leaving her office amid reports of a “soul-destroying” management style.

Former President Donald Trump had the largest Cabinet turnover in his first two years in recent history with 11 resignations. Former President Bill Clinton was in second, with six resignations, followed by Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama in third with four resignations each, FiveThirtyEight reported.