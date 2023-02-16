Sen. John Fetterman Checks Into Hospital For ‘Clinical Depression’

Democratic Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman checked himself into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, on Wednesday to receive treatment for clinical depression, his office said.

“Last night, Senator John Fetterman checked himself into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to receive treatment for clinical depression. While John has experienced depression off and on throughout his life, it only became severe in recent weeks,” Chief of Staff Adam Jentleson said in a Thursday statement. (RELATED: Fetterman Releases New Doctor’s Note Claiming He Is ‘Recovering Well’ From Stroke)



The first-term senator and former lieutenant governor has struggled with severe medical issues since suffering a stroke in May 2022. Atrial fibrillation and a decreased heart pump, diagnosed in 2017, were the likely reasons for the stroke, which almost killed Fetterman. Jentleson admitted to The New York Times that rushing back to the campaign trail rather than resting may have caused Fetterman permanent damage.

“On Monday, John was evaluated by Dr. Brian P. Monahan, the Attending Physician of the U.S. Congress. Yesterday, Dr. Monahan recommended inpatient care at Walter Reed. John agreed, and he is receiving treatment on a voluntary basis,” Jentleson continued. “After examining John, the doctors at Walter Reed told us that John is getting the care he needs, and will soon be back to being himself.”

Fetterman’s struggles with depression have not been previously reported. He was hospitalized on Feb. 8 after feeling lightheaded at a Senate retreat.

