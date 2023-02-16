Nonprofit Tries To Backtrack On ‘Food Equity’ Program That Allegedly Discriminated Against White People

A North Carolina insurance nonprofit is revising its claim that organizations with a white CEO will not be eligible to receive a food equity grant, according to its website.

BlueCross BlueShield of North Carolina (BCBSNC) foundation originally offered 10 three-year grants to organizations that are “led by, serving, and accountable to American Indian, Black, Latino, other People of Color and members of immigrant communities” to assist efforts in advancing food equity, according to an archived version of its webpage. Healthy Food Director Merry Davis said during a Jan. 31 information session that organizations “that have a majority people of color staff and staff leadership, and white CEO” would not be eligible for the grants, but that standard is now revoked, its current webpage reads. (RELATED: Nonprofit Charity’s ‘Food Equity’ Program Discriminates Against White People, Watchdog Alleges)

“Since we released this funding opportunity in early January, we have received inquiries from potential applicants and others working in the community whose work aligns with the goals of this opportunity, yet whose organizations don’t quite match all aspects of the stated eligibility criteria,” the updated webpage reads. “After careful consideration, we have decided to expand both the number of organizations being supported by this grant funding, as well as the eligibility criteria for those seeking an award.”

Organizations with a CEO who is not a member of the community being served will be eligible to receive funding, the new standards clarify. This differs from the original requirements, which read CEOs must be “American Indian, Black, Latino, other Person of Color, or from an immigrant community,” according to the archived site.

The grants will also be expanded from 10 to 14 and accessible to organizations serving “rural communities.”

The revised webpage did not specifically outline the new eligibility standards for the grant.

“We are excited about this opportunity to broaden the impact of this work and look forward to partnering with many great organizations as we work together to expand access to healthy food across the state,” the webpage reads.

The foundation expanded the grant’s timeline “to accommodate newly eligible or interested applicant,” according to the current webpage.

The “Advancing Healthy Food Equity” funding opportunity was called out by medical watchdog group Do No Harm for discriminating on the basis of race.

Our members are taking a stand on one of the most critical issues of our time. Do No Harm welcomes anyone who wants to keep ideology out of healthcare. Join today: https://t.co/chojozorr7 pic.twitter.com/YJckZMssHd — Do No Harm (@donoharm) February 14, 2023

“If ever there was a bad idea, the notion that we should start to separate our country along racial lines is amongst the worst,” Stanley Goldfarb, Do No Harm chairman, previously told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “The plan by the North Carolina Blue Cross Blue Shield company takes divisiveness to a new level.”

Do No Harm did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment. BCBSNC declined to comment.

