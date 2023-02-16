We Have The Receipts, Sir!

The former director of national intelligence, James Clapper, is claiming that he never called the New York Post’s reporting on the Hunter Biden laptop “Russian information,” per the New York Post.

But you might remember that James Clapper publicly signed a letter saying that he thought that the laptop was Russian disinformation. He claims that the letter was just raising a yellow flag to warn that the laptop *could* be Russian disinformation.

Sure, James.

