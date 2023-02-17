‘Chicken Juice’ Spill Shuts Down Highway

Part of a Pennsylvania highway had to be shut down Wednesday morning due to a “chicken juice” spill, ABC7 reported.

A tractor-trailer was involved in a large, multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 83 northbound near Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, according to the outlet.

The trailer began to leak “chicken juice” onto the interstate, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation stated, which caused the shutdown.

The highway was forced to close down for multiple hours while the spill was cleaned up. By the end of the morning, the highway was fully operable.

‘Chicken juice’ leak crossed road, keeping interstate highway closed after crash. https://t.co/79MlQHR5to — ELLIOT IN THE MORNING (@EITMonline) February 16, 2023

Earlier this week, Arizona residents were forced to evacuate or shelter in place after a toxic spillage occurred on a highway near Tucson, the Daily Caller previously reported.

A commercial vehicle carrying liquid nitric acid got into an accident, which led the toxic acid to leak onto Interstate 10.

Arizona state troopers swiftly issued an evacuation for all Arizonians within a half-mile of the scene of the crash. Anyone in a mile radius was asked to shelter in place and both directions of the highway were shut down. (RELATED: Authorities Forced To Shut Down Roads Near Gettysburg Site After Someone Found An Unexploded Artillery Shell)

Nitric acid exposure can lead to a variety of harmful effects, including bronchitis, pneumonitis, and dental erosion.