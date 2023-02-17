Asked About Their Genitalia: School Security Guard Allegedly Used Social Media To Sexually Communicate With Minors

A security guard at Union Public Schools’ Freshman Academy was arrested Friday and charged with several counts of sexually communicating with underage students, the Tulsa Police Department (TPD) confirmed to the Daily Caller.

Several students between the ages of 13 and 15 told detectives with the TPD Special Victims Unit (SVU) that Carlos Hopkins used Instagram and Snapchat to conduct sexual conversations, including asking for and sending nude images, TPD stated.

“The students reported that the contacts with Hopkins started out with casual conversations, but Hopkins quickly began asking questions of a sexual nature,” TPD said. “The students reported that Hopkins asked questions about their genitalia, that Hopkins requested the students to send him photographs of their genitalia, would offer money for sending nude photographs, and that the students received pictures of Hopkin’s penis and videos of Hopkins engaged in sexual activity that he allegedly sent to them.”

TPD said students gave detectives pictures that Hopkins allegedly sent them and portions of their online communications.

An official spokesman with Union Public Schools (UPS) told the Daily Caller that they first became aware of Hopkins’ alleged inappropriate communications with minor students the week of Feb. 6 and immediately gave the Tulsa Police Department all their evidence.

Parents were told about the incident, according to a UPS official spokesman, who added that the school system is providing counseling services for any student who requires them.

“Carlos Hopkins is no longer an employee of Union Public Schools. We are cooperating fully with the Tulsa Police Department and have turned over all information to them on this matter. At Union, we take the safety of our students very seriously,” UPS said in a statement to the Daily Caller.

UPS has strict guidelines for communication between staff and students, according to a portion of the employee handbook shared with the Daily Caller. Union employees are prohibited from making inappropriate contact with students and “shall not send messages to students (by text, instant message, email or otherwise) that are personal in nature,” the guidelines stated.

Under the Staff/Student Interactions section, employees are reminded that “a certain distance must be maintained between students and staff” and that they are “strictly prohibited from dating students or otherwise indicating to students an interest in a romantic or sexual relationship or pursuing any such relationship with students by any means.”

Union Public Schools Board Policy Professionalism by Mary Rooke on Scribd

Hopkins has been charged with seven counts of Using Technology to Engage in Sexual Communication with a Minor by the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office, according to TPD. Hopkins is being held at the Tulsa County Jail.

TPD expects Hopkins will face “additional charges” now that several more students have come forward with allegations against him.