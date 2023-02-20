Nightmare Fuel: Watch A Giant Octopus Wrestle A Fish Desperate To Survive

A postdoctoral researcher in California caught an octopus on video using its tentacles to capture and strangle a fish as it struggled to escape the octopus’ clutches.

Tentacles can be seen slowly bringing a seemingly unconscious eel into a small crevice before it starts flailing to break free, according to the video posted Monday by E. Anne Chambers. The octopus then grabs the fish’s face and slowly starts to drag the eel back towards the cave, the video shows. The octopus gradually lurks out of the cave, engulfing the fish with its tentacles and body before the fish whips around one last time, apparently in a last attempt to escape.

“This was one of the most incredible wildlife encounters I’ve ever had — seen while tidepooling on the Northern California coast,” the University of California, Berkeley, researcher tweeted. (RELATED: Authorities Capture ‘Godzilla’ Alligator In NYC Park)

This was one of the most incredible wildlife encounters I’ve ever had — seen while tidepooling on the Northern California coast. (Also please enjoy the look of sheer terror on my friend 😅) pic.twitter.com/dTz4ssqvEY — E. Anne Chambers (@chamberea) February 20, 2023

The fish did not manage to escape the octopus, with the tentacled sea beast eventually returning to its crevice, a later video shows. The fish can be seen lashing around inside the creature’s tentacles before ultimately submitting to the bottom feeder.

Octopuses are known to hunt fish and also make temporary hunting alliances with the sea creatures. However, octopuses will occasionally punch their new partners, either as a partner-control mechanism or as a display of “spiteful behavior,” according to a 2020 study from scientists Eduardo Sampaio, Martim Costa Seco, Rui Rosa and Simon Gingins.