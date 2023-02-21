Tetris Movie Explores Game’s Soviet Origins In Cold War-Era Thriller

A new movie detailing the origins of one of the most famous and influential video games of all time will be coming March 15 to Apple TV+.

Tetris will detail the creation of the innovative game from the perspective of Henk Rogers (Golden Globe winner Taron Egerton), a Dutch game designer who sees an opportunity to make millions by securing the rights to Tetris. There’s just one problem: Tetris was created by Soviet computer scientist Alexey Pajitnov, and the Russians weren’t particularly eager to hand over the rights.

The movie will detail how the game was distributed to players worldwide and the legal battles that ensued in the process.

Director Jon S. Baird said the script grabbed his interest in part because of its focus on international politics.

the trailer for the tetris movie just dropped it looks absolutely incredible 🤯 pic.twitter.com/8ZdT1Rn200 — juan (@juanbuis) February 16, 2023

“I really liked [the script], said I’d love to do it so we pursued it … I’d already met Taron so it was a case of getting him interested in it. He didn’t want to do a film just about a computer game or something quite flippant. I wouldn’t have got involved either.” Baird said. “I’m a politics graduate and I’ve always been interested in international relations, particularly around that time with the fall of the Soviet Union. They were really formative years for me.”