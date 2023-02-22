Eight-Year-Old Located After Being Missing For Eight Months

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Seattle Division has located 8-year-old Breadson John safe in Missouri on Friday after he went missing from Vancouver, Washington, on June 17, 2022.

John, who is also referred to as “Brxan,” will soon be returned to Washington, according to KGW8 News. Detectives were called to check on John eight months ago after receiving reports from the community citing concerns for the boy’s whereabouts and well-being. Detectives were unable to locate him at the time.

FBI Kansas City agents safely recovered John on Friday after they followed a lead from the Seattle division. They were assisted by the Jasper County deputies, according to KGW8. The FBI reported that John is currently in the custody of Missouri’s Department of Social Services.

“Breadson’s recovery would not have been possible without the combined efforts of the Vancouver Police Department, FBI Kansas City, and the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office,” said Richard A. Collodi, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Seattle field office, according to KGW8. “We are relieved at this outcome and how quickly we were able to resolve it.” (RELATED: Teen Girl Missing Since 2021 Found Alive And Pregnant)

On Feb. 17, Breadson was successfully recovered! Thank you to our partners for their hard work: @FBIKansasCity, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, and @VancouverPDUSA. https://t.co/ECgbwrxc8b pic.twitter.com/RkPbQdA6fx — FBI Seattle (@FBISeattle) February 22, 2023

The Vancouver Police Department previously reported that John’s family failed to provide assistance with their investigation.

“Since June 2022, Vancouver Police Detectives have attempted to contact multiple family members to determine if Breadson is with family or is truly missing,” the police said. The FBI issued a missing person poster for John on their own accord, according to People.

Details surrounding who John has been with and how he managed to survive have not yet been released.