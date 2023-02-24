Blinken: Taxpayers Have Been ‘Incredibly Generous’ Toward Ukraine, But America Must ‘Sustain Our Involvement’

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Friday that American taxpayers have been very generous with their money toward Ukraine.

Blinken appeared on “Good Morning America” and “CBS Mornings” early Friday to speak about the one-year mark of Russia’s war against Ukraine. Blinken said U.S. involvement in the conflict must continue due to Russia’s invasion threatening the rules-based international order developed after World War 2.

WATCH:

“I think we have to sustain our involvement, and that’s what we’re determined to do – but not just us, dozens of countries around the world,” Blinken said on CBS. “Ukraine is still standing, it’s still free, it’s still independent.”

Host Nate Burleson, a former NFL wide receiver who retired in 2014 after an 11-year career, then asked Blinken about the vast sums of money and aid going to Ukraine from the U.S. during a time of financial strife for many Americans. Blinken said Americans don’t want to see Russia succeed in bullying a neighbor.

“So first, the taxpayers have been incredibly generous, and we have to make sure that we’re using their money wisely in Ukraine,” he answered. “I think viscerally most Americans don’t like to see a big country bullying another, and they just feel it’s wrong and want to do something about it.”

Blinken also spoke to his recent warnings toward China, which the State Department said is considering providing lethal aid to Russia in its invasion of Ukraine. The secretary would not specify what consequences there would be for China if it decides to arm Russia, only saying that they would be severe.

“What they’re hearing – not just from us but from many other countries around the word – is don’t do it, don’t add fuel to the fire.”

Blinken also spoke at the United Nations Friday, saying that one man, Vladimir Putin, can end the war. (RELATED: China’s Xi Jinping Is Preparing To Visit Putin In Moscow: REPORT)

In the meantime, the Biden administration announced a new round of aid for Ukraine Friday, as well as additional sanctions on Russia.