‘You F*cking Killed Somebody’: Good Samaritan Prevents Drunk Driver From Fleeing Scene Of Deadly Crash

Video footage shows the moment a bystander intervened to stop a drunk driver from fleeing the scene of a deadly crash.

The incident unfolded in Nov. 2021, when then-26-year-old Dylan Molina was driving drunk in a rented Jeep and crashed into a sedan at a Lake Worth intersection, Fox 4 reported.

Molina tried to run from the site of the crash but a witness chased him down and held him to the ground until authorities could arrive. “You stay right there, motherf*cker! You see what you did?” the man screamed. (RELATED: Man Charged With DUI After Pulling Up To Crash He Wasn’t Involved In)

⚠️ GRAPHIC LANGUAGE: Dylan Molina — the drunk driver who killed @EulessPolice Det. Alex Cervantes — is seen running from the crash in newly-obtained video. He face plants. A neighbor holds him down. More on the recent arrest of the woman who allegedly over-served him on @FOX4. pic.twitter.com/Vs3myCOdg9 — David Sentendrey (@DavidSFOX4) February 23, 2023

“You f*cking killed somebody!” he added.

Off-duty Euless Police Detective Alex Cervantes, who was driving the sedan, died in the crash, while his wife and two sons were injured, according to Fox 4.

Molina pleaded guilty to intoxication manslaughter in January and was sentenced to 15 years in jail.

Bartender Cala Richardson is also facing a misdemeanor charge for allegedly serving Molina enough vodka to bring his blood alcohol level to more than twice the legal limit, according to the report.

Richardson reportedly served Molina eight double vodka Red Bull cocktails, equivalent to 16 shots.

“Eight doubles, 16 single shots, is more than anybody should have in a three-hour period. Maybe even at all,” Lake Worth Police Chief J.T. Manoushagian said, according to Fox 4. “Clearly, not in a good place to be operating a vehicle. Clearly intoxicated. He’s holding another one of those double vodka and Red Bull drinks there, and then he simply walks away.”