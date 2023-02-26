James Bond Books Edited To Be ‘Less Offensive’

James Bond books are being updated to meet cultural sensitivity standards, according to reporting by the Telegraph.
According to the report, the books will be updated to remove offensive descriptions of black people ahead of the 70th anniversary of Casino Royale, the first book in the series.
The updates happened after the publisher, Ian Fleming Publications, hired “sensitivity readers” to review the book and give feedback.
“This book was written at a time when terms and attitudes which might be considered offensive by modern readers were commonplace. A number of updates have been made in this edition, while keeping as close as possible to the original text and the period in which it is set.” (RELATED: Roald Dahl Book Publisher Does Damage Control After Decision To Rewrite Author’s Words Sparks Backlash)
Ideological incursions aside, this is what happens when you create a world of endless reboots and retreads and sequels and spin-offs and franchises and absolutely no original content whatsoever https://t.co/T7taSCMlHf
— Kat Rosenfield (@katrosenfield) February 26, 2023