‘The Media Is Racist’: Elon Musk Slams Coverage Of Scott Adams Controversy

Elon Musk responded on Twitter, the social media company that he owns, to coverage of the controversy regarding “Dilbert” comic strip creator Scott Adams by claiming, “The media is racist.”

In tweets early this morning, Musk replied to @monitoringbias, who summarized the controversy surrounding Adams: “MSM [mainstream media] verdict: Adams is a racist, but not the 20 million black people who think it’s not OK to be white.”

Reuters reported that Adams made statements on his YouTube channel Wednesday in response to a poll by conservative organization Rasmussen. The poll showed that 53% of African Americans agreed with the statement “It’s okay to be white,” while 26% disagreed and 21% said they were not sure. According to Reuters, Adams stated, “If nearly half of all Blacks are not OK with white people…that’s a hate group.” Adams then reportedly urged white Americans to “get the hell away from Black people.”

The media is racist — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 26, 2023

In a separate reply Sunday, Musk claimed, “For a very long time, US media was racist against non-white people, now they’re racist against whites & Asians.” He continued, “Same thing happened with elite colleges & high schools in America. Maybe they can try not being racist.” (RELATED: HBO TV Show Wonders If Black People Can Be Racist)

After calls on social media for the cartoonist’s work to be dropped, several major newspapers have discontinued “Dilbert,” including the Los Angeles Times, Washington Post, and USA Today-affiliated group of newspapers, according to Reuters. The New York Post reported that “Dilbert” has also been dropped by Gannett, the largest US newspaper publisher. “Dilbert” was launched in 1989 and gained popularity for lampooning corporate culture.

A lot of people are angry at me today but I haven’t yet heard anyone disagree. I make two main points: 1. Treat everyone as an individual (no discrimination). 2. Avoid any group that doesn’t respect you. Does anyone think that is bad advice? — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) February 25, 2023

Adams responded to the controversy Saturday on Twitter. “A lot of people are angry at me today but I haven’t yet heard anyone disagree.”