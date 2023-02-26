Woody Harrelson Stuns With SNL Monologue About Vaccines

Woody Harrelson delivered a monologue about vaccines Saturday on Saturday Night Live, stunning spectators.

The famous actor used his fifth-time hosting the late night show to deliver a description of a divided nation, defining himself as a “redneck hippie,” according to Daily Beast.

“You know, the red in me thinks you should be allowed to own guns,” Harrelson said. “The blue in me thinks – squirt guns. So, I’m red and blue which makes purple. I’m purple.”

Applause emerged as he extended his arms to receive his Five-Timers club jacket, which he did not receive during the segment.

Harrelson started a story about his last time hosting SNL on Thanksgiving 2019, sharing that he smoked a joint before reading a movie script.

He appeared to lose his train of thought several times, with rambling reflections about his smoking and drinking habits as well aas his upcoming film Champions.

After the tangents, Harrelson continued his story, detailing the 2019 script.

“So the movie goes like this. The biggest drug cartels in the world get together and buy up all the media and all the politicians, and force all the people in the world to stay locked in their homes, and people can only come out if they keep taking the cartel’s drugs, and keep taking them over and over,” Harrelson said. (RELATED: STUDY: Immunity From Infection As Protective As COVID-19 Vaccination)

He said he threw the script away.

“Who was gonna believe that crazy idea? They enforced to do drugs?” Harrelson said, containing laughter, “I do that voluntarily all day long.”

Online reaction was divided. Some characterized Harrelson’s controversial comments as COVID-19 conspiracy theories, while others applauded him for criticizing pharmaceutical companies.

So based. Nice work @nbcsnl! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 26, 2023

Although Harrelson did not explicitly mention vaccines, his remarks were interpreted to reveal his stance against vaccine mandates.

In April 2020, Harrelson was accused of sharing COVID-19 conspiracy theories on Instagram after he made a post linking the virus to the 5G rollout.