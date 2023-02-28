Cops Ram Gun-Toting Robbery Suspect With Cruiser

A suspected armed robber was hospitalized Monday after a Columbus officer rammed the woman with a police cruiser.

Police were called to the intersection at Berkeley Road and Bryden Road in Franklin Park at approximately 5:38 p.m. Monday, in response to a call reporting an armed robbery, according to NBC 4.

Police: Armed woman steals car, gets hit by Columbus cruiser on city’s east side https://t.co/6tmEQYKx8Z — 10TV (@10TV) February 28, 2023

The female suspect allegedly stole the victim’s vehicle at gunpoint, NBC 4 reported. Only a couple minutes later, she was spotted allegedly driving recklessly near South Ohio Avenue and East Main Street and police said she crashed into an unoccupied vehicle.

The woman then exited the vehicle and allegedly began running from the crash, NBC 4 reported. When the woman attempted to cross East Main Street, she was hit by an officer’s police cruiser. A gun was reportedly found at the scene. (RELATED: Driver Playing Pokemon Go Crashes Into Police Cruiser)

The woman was treated by first responders and taken to Grant Medical Center. She is currently in stable condition, according to NBC 4.

Police said no officers were injured in the chase and, as the incident is still under investigation, they have not yet said what charges have been brought against the suspect, the outlet reported.

A similar incident occurred Tuesday when two armed robbery suspects crashed an allegedly stolen Kia sedan into a Columbus police officer’s cruiser at the intersection of Walford Street and Elmore Avenue, according to The Columbus Dispatch.

#BREAKING: A Columbus police officer was injured after their cruiser was struck by a stolen vehicle with two juveniles inside. https://t.co/xjdCucrSHb #10TV — 10TV (@10TV) February 28, 2023

The officer was pinned by his cruiser and had to be freed by first responders, the Dispatch reported. Both the officer and the two suspects were treated for non-life threatening injuries at a local hospital.